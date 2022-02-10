Today at the Cosmopolitan Globalist, we have two essays for you. The first is an update from the Afghan family of whom we’ve written before, and to whose GoFundMe campaign you very generously contributed. I wish I could report good news. Unfortunately, they’re still very much trapped in Kabul:

I am writing this letter to inform you about our situation in Afghanistan. We are still hiding in Afghanistan, in a bad situation, in the darkness, disappointed. But we will never give up, we will try to escape from this situation.

There is hope, as you’ll see from the letter, even if it’s exceedingly slender. But the world is eager to put Afghanistan out of its mind as quickly as possible. Throughout the West, the bureaucracies in a position to help this family, are moving at a glacial pace that betrays no comprehension that for a family like theirs, a visa is the difference between life and death.

If you’d like to contribute to the fund we’ve established for them—which is what they’re surviving …