It is our tradition, here at Claire Berlinski’s Invariably Interesting Thoughts, to celebrate Christmas with Chinese food, a movie, and by kvetching that there’s nothing to do. Merry traditional Jewish Christmas to my Jewish, Druze, Rastafarian, Hindu, Jain, Buddhist, Sikh, Bahá’í, Shinto, Zoroastrian, Manichaeian, Bábist, Confucian, Taoist, Wicca, Druid, Santeria, Falun Gong, and plain old Godless friends; to my Muslim friends who think Christmas is important because of Jesus, but who suspect the Santa thing is haram (I get where you’re coming from: my mom couldn’t deal with the Chanukah Bush, either); to my lonely Christian friends who don’t have anywhere to go on Christmas; to my Christian friends who just have to get away from their in-laws for a few minutes or they’re going to lose it; and of course to my Orthodox Christian friends—big shout-out to Adorable Orthodox Kid 1 and Adorable Orthodox Kid 2 in Texas: You know who you are! Or your father does, anyway.

And while I’m delive…