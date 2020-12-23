By Claire Berlinski and the Cosmopolitan Globalists

This concludes the Cosmopolitan Globalists’ frenetic launch week. From now on, we will be publishing weekly, except on special occasions, which may happen often. If you haven’t yet subscribed, please do: Our newsroom celebrates every single subscription; indeed, we’ve invested our entire sense of self-worth in our subscription numbers.

When I explained to Vivek that I had enabled the Substack function that alerts us to every new subscriber but disabled the feature that notifies us of cancellations, he was taken aback. “This is no way to run a business, surely?”

“Of course it is,” I explained. “Remember, I’m not only the editor for the Western hemisphere but the Senior Human Resources Officer for Claire Berlinski’s Morale. She cannot tolerate bad news.”

“Claire, you will simply have to find the courage to know who is unsubscribing and who is not. Unsubscribing is not a rejection of us personally, nor a rejection of our ideals or opinion…