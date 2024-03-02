Killing Navalny

Over the weekend, Vladislav Davidzon joined me on the Cosmopolicast to discuss the murder of Navalny and the House GOP’s block on aid to Ukraine.
Zoom has a new AI that takes minutes of your meetings. Here’s its earnest account of our conversation:
Summary: Vladislav, who is in New York City, joined the meeting and shared his experiences and insights about recent events, specifically regarding Congress and the death of Navalny. Claire requested a concise summary of the situation, and Vladislav agreed to provide it.
Republicans’ Stance on Ukraine Discussed: Vladislav and Claire discussed the political dynamics surrounding the Congressional Republicans’ stance on Ukraine. Vladislav explained that many Republicans are wary of backing Ukraine due to concerns about their base, who will primary them if they provide assistance to Ukraine. He noted that only certain arguments, such as those centered on preserving Western civilization and Christianity, seem to resonate with this demographic. Cl…