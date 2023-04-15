Substack keeps reminding me that I should tell you about the Cosmopolitan Globalist subscriber chat. It’s a conversation space, in the Substack app, for subscribers. I’m supposed to post short conversation-starters there. I think you can start your own conversations, too, which you should feel very free to do.

You need to download the Substack app, available for both iOS and Android, to join. Messages are sent via the app, not email, so turn on push notifications.