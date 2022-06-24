Dear Readers,

As those of you who’ve been around for a while know, every summer the Berlinski family—père, fils, fille, grand-fils, belle-soeur, chien, et amis— sets out for a week of adventure in the French boondocks. It’s that time! Tomorrow, we pack our bags and head off to another mystery destination, sight unseen, in the middle of nowhere.

The Cosmopolitan Globalist will not be on hiatus. We’ll all be bringing a bit of work with us. But the next ten days will feature some unusual programming. Maybe I’ll coax my Pop into a podcast or two. (Are there any subjects about which you’d especially like his views?) Maybe my sister-in-law will tell us about her adventures as a UN Peacekeeper. Maybe Leo will explain how he plans to surf on Mars. I’ll ask Yuri Deigin to tell us how close we really are to curing aging and death. Maybe I’ll take all of you on a gentle tour of the French countryside. And certainly we’ll have a discussion of the local terroir and the world’s best cigars.

We’ll fo…