By Jon Nighswander, Tomaž Zaniuk and the Cosmopolitan Globalists

At the turn of the 21st century, the weight of scholarly and public opinion favored the idea that the European Union was not merely a project for economic integration, but an engine for expanding liberal values. A plethora of optimistic voices suggested the EU accession process would bring peace, democracy, and good governance to the countries on its periphery. By signing the Treaty on European Union, which in its preamble appeals to “the inviolable and inalienable rights of the human person, freedom, democracy, equality and the rule of law,” new signatories were understood to signal their ironclad and irreversible commitment to the liberal project.

The European Charter of Fundamental Rights, too, was understood as a binding commitment. “Conscious of its spiritual and moral heritage,” the Charter begins,