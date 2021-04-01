By John Oxley and the Cosmopolitan Globalists

@Liveuamap annotated by Michael MacKay: Potential lines of attack for a Russian offensive against Ukraine. “Putin will attempt to exploit a breakthrough anywhere he can get it.”

Fighting between the Ukrainian army and Russia’s pet separatists in the East has intensified. Russian tanks and guns are moving to reinforce Crimea. This footage purports to show long lines of tanks and artillery en route to the peninsula: