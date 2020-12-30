Editors’ note: Friend of the Cosmopolitan Globalists Arun Kapil was kind enough to share his thoughts about the Western Sahara with us in exchange for a link to his website, here. We enthusiastically recommend you visit it: It’s a consistently well-informed, well-written resource for anyone interested in the politics, history, and society of France (and Europe more generally); the Middle East and North Africa; the United States; and geopolitics in general. It’s also the go-to blog if you’re keen on international film: We have no idea where he finds the time to watch as many movies as he does, but if you’re interested in international cinema, his blog is the place you want to be.

The conversation below was inspired by his recent post on the subject.