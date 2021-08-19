Ali Kheyrollahi, London

Covid19 is a never-ending nightmare gripping the nation, wave after wave, killing scores, eating up valuable resources, and wearing out medical staff. Patients lie on the floors of the hospital wards and on seats along the corridors. Hospitals care for patients in their courtyards. Patients receive IV drips on the street. General wards admit patients in critical condition only to watch them perish for want of ICU beds. Families carry their loved ones on stretchers in the streets. The dead pile up: Hospital morgues have no more room. Taxis transfer the dead to cemeteries because there are no more hearses. Even the most basic medications, such as IV fluids, have run out. Massive queues form in front of and inside the pharmacies.

These scenes are not from a dystopian Hollywood movie; they are happening right now in Iran, witnessed by many and documented in countless photos and videos shared on the social media. Iran is experiencing a fifth Covid wave, this time from…