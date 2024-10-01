I was just about to finish working for the day, send out a post titled “Israel’s Third Lebanon War has begun,” and go to bed. But I checked the news and discovered Iran had just launched a massive salvo of ballistic missiles—181 in total—at Israel. Most were intercepted (by Israel, the US, and Jordan). But a Palestinian was killed and two Israelis were hurt. The attack sent ten million people running for bomb shelters while interceptors exploded in the sky.

Shortly after the strikes, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard released a statement claiming the attack was in retaliation for the “martyrdom” of Haniyeh, Nasrallah, and the Iranian Quds Force commander in Lebanon, Abbas Nilforoushan. It said that “if the Zionist regime responds to the Iranian attack, it will face violent assaults.”

Iran made a “big mistake tonight,” Netanyahu said. “And it will pay for it. … The regime in Iran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to retaliate against our enemies. S…