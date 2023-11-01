Substack tells me that I should send you an email reminding you that you get benefits for inviting people you know to subscribe to the Cosmopolitan Globalist. I bet they’ve tested this marketing advice extensively, so I’ll do what they suggest.

They suggested this phrasing:

If you enjoy The Cosmopolitan Globalist, it would mean the world to me if you invited friends to subscribe and read with us. If you refer friends, you will receive benefits that give you special access to The Cosmopolitan Globalist.

Except I don’t like that. “It would mean the world to me?” It’s not like I’m asking you for a kidney, right? I’m just telling you that if your friends subscribe, you get a discount. It’s not as if I’d be completely devastated if you didn’t ask them. (And “special access”—what’s that supposed to mean? The point is you get a discount.)

The appropriate tone here, in my editorial judgment, is grateful but not servile. I’m not asking you to refer your friends as a favor. It’s a business propos…