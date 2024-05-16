Intrigue in the Baku Initiative Group

John and I discuss Putin’s visit to China, the Russia-China trade relationship, the riots in New Caledonia, Gaza, and Ukraine.

Xi and Putin push for “political solution” to Ukraine war.

Violence rages in New Caledonia as France rushes emergency reinforcements to its Pacific territory.

New Caledonia: Gendarme killed by friendly fire during third night of unrest. Five people have died during three nights of rioting, including two gendarmes. One was accidentally shot by another law enforcement officer.

Why and how TikTok was banned in New Caledonia. The French government blocked the social media app after a state of emergency was declared on the island. It is an unprecedented measure in the EU. (Yes, New Caledonia is in the EU.)

Netanyahu to talk with Gallant after row over post-war Gaza, vows no PA role