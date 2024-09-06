There’s nothing to do at this point but come clean.

After Féline died, I found the emptiness in my apartment so unbearable that I called a local animal rescue group. Was there any chance, I asked, that they might need someone to foster one of their charges? I’d be happy to care for an abandoned cat, I told them. Or a dog. Or a llama, a ferret, a raccoon, a bird—anything, just so long as it was alive.

Laurence took down my name and my contact information, and she asked me a few questions about my apartment. Had I ever cared for an animal before? Did I understand that animals can do quite a bit of damage to my furniture? Were my windows screened to prevent escapes?

Hell, yes.

I explained my considerable experience in these domains, and sent her a photo of my furniture to illustrate that it had already been destroyed. (Scratch it, barf on it, eat it—build yourself a dam, foster beaver: It can’t possibly look worse.)

I stressed that I was very, very responsible. I didn’t hear back from her…