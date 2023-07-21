Longstanding readers will remember when I wrote this:

I’ve been having a series of neurotic days—admittedly, not entirely a rare occurrence—in which every word I write bores or annoys me. I’ve written about fifteen newsletters, considered them, and thought, “Man, that is stale.”

This doesn’t actually mean that what I’ve written is no good. I’ve gone back, years later, to things I’ve written that at the time struck me as the work of a talentless hack and discovered that they were just fine. It’s just a mood that overcomes me, from time to time—a sense that I have no new ideas, that I’m repeating myself, and that everything worth saying has been said.

This is getting ridiculous, though, because with every day that I don’t send out a newsletter, it raises the standards for the next day: I think, “This one has to be an absolute blockbuster so that everyone thinks it was worth the wait.” But with every day, I’ve disliked my own writing more, so this isn’t working.