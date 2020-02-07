A friend wrote to me the other day to tell me he was enjoying the newsletter, but was it really necessary for me to send it to all six of his e-mail addresses?

I hadn’t realized I was sending it to all six of his e-mail addresses. I hadn’t realized I was sending it to any of his e-mail addresses, actually. I was embarrassed. I fear there may be more of you.

I hate the thought of sending this to anyone who isn’t delighted to see my name. If that’s you, please scroll to the very bottom of this e-mail, where you’ll see a link that says, “Unsubscribe.” It looks like this:

Click it and you’ll never receive this newsletter again—unless I’m also sending it to your six other e-mail addresses, in which case, please repeat the procedure from those addresses.

The standard is delighted. If you’re not delighted to hear from me—as opposed, say, to puzzled, vexed, or politely indifferent—you shouldn’t be receiving this. This newsletter is exclusively for people who say to themselves, “I wonder what Cl…