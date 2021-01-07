Smell the pitchfork

I really get it now. Peasant uprisings in France. How many times have my eyes skimmed across a phrase like, “The French Revolution had many causes, but the unfair taxes and financial burden imposed on the lower-classes and the peasants was a main facet of the population's discontent?” I’ve fallen half-asleep in lectures about medieval peasant uprisings in France, scrawling "“salt tax"“ in my notebook and underlining it before nodding off. I figure I should drag those notes out of my attic and dust them off. It would be practical to have a sense of what's likely to happen next. But I finally understand. It’s no big deal if Paris rises up. That’s just theater. But when the countryside wakes up and says, “Smell the pitchfork,” that’s serious.



The country folk do have a point when they say no one in Paris will pay attention to them unless they riot against the gabelle. (And that's exactly what this is. A dormant instinct awakened. How many years has it been since the la…