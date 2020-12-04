A few of you have kindly written to me to ask if I’m okay. “Why haven’t I received a newsletter since the election?” you’ve wondered. “Are you dead?”

I write to reassure you that not only am I well, but that I have good news coming your way, soon, and it’s not just about the messenger RNA you’ll have in your arms, God willing, before the spring—although that’s about as good as news gets. (When this is all over, shall we have a massive ticker-tape parade in New York City in honor of Big Pharma and Global Capitalism? One we all attend in person, not on Zoom, to lavish love, joy, and confetti on Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca? They saved the 21st century and let us never forget it.)

I’ve been away because I’m scheming to fix the rest of the 21st centuries’ problems. I’m busy building the most interesting newsletter anyone’s ever received.

Yes, really. I’ve rassled myself up a team of 61 (yes!) of the most interesting people I know, the world around, and we’re building a newsletter that …