The Rose Garden Superspreader

That crowded Rose Garden ceremony last Saturday, at which Donald Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee, defying Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s last wishes? It growingly appears that it was a super-spreader event. It seems old Ruth knows how plead a case in heaven as well as she did on earth.

Senators Thom Tillis and Mike Lee have tested positive. Kellyanne Conway—positive. Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Sepian—positive. RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniels—positive. The president of Notre Dame—positive. Hope Hicks—positive Three White House reporters, including New York Times correspondent Michael Shear. A White House staffer who works with the press. All positive.

Eleven staffers from the Cleveland debate—positive.

Note: The Trump entourage arrived late, declined to be tested, and refused to wear masks even though they were required by the debate rules, to which they’d agreed in writing.