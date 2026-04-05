The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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R Hodsdon's avatar
R Hodsdon
9h

I remember the failure of America’s rescue mission and how deeply humiliated we felt. It was like the bug-out from Saigon all over again. All that careful planning going for nought. Of course, sand storms happen, but were apparently not figured into the plan.

I am grateful that we have our airman back alive, but profoundly sad about our President’s conduct of this war.

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Michael Pflueger's avatar
Michael Pflueger
8h

I remember the Iran hostage crisis as another moment when Canada stood with the US. My feelings in this moment are complex. But I'm happy you got your guy out.

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