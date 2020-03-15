I was grateful beyond words for the kind messages so many of you sent about the Smudge. I read them all many times. I so wish the story had a happy ending. It should have. In a world I’d prefer, my readers’ good will, generosity, and love would have been enough to save her. But the world does not seem to work that way. As flies to wanton boys are we to th’ gods. They kill us for their sport.

France has now entered what the government calls “Stage 3”—a full-blown, accelerating coronavirus epidemic across French territory. Public officials have been warning in ever-more alarmed terms that this is gravely serious; the prime minister has been on television, hour after hour, to implore French citizens to refrain from embracing, stay at home if they can, and keep their distance from each other if they can’t.

But to my surprise, many refuse to believe it, or if they do, refuse to behave as if they believed it. Many Parisians appear to believe a virus is like a terrorist attack, something to …