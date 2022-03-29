Pedro notes that our survey methodology left something to be desired.

From Claire—Thank you so much to everyone who answered our questionnaire yesterday. As I tabulated the responses, I realized that methodologically, our approach was garbage. The flaw is this: If you really, really like Global Eyes and feel warmly disposed to the authors, you’re much more likely to reply.

That, at least, is what I concluded as I read that almost universally, you think we’re doing everything just about perfectly and don’t think we should change a thing. It’s hard to believe that this is, in fact, the universal sentiment of our regular readers, still less our infrequent ones: If it were, they’d all be subscribers, right? But in fact, many people who sign up for the free content haven’t yet converted (to use the marketing term of art), so they must feel that something isn’t quite right.

Pretty clearly, the responses we received were from our happiest and most satisfied readers. We’re not, in reality, mak…