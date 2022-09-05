I have several essays to send you. One treats Peter Zeihan. Another concerns Gorbachev and his era. I became quite melancholy thinking about Gorbachev, the collapse of the Soviet Union, what an optimistic time that was, and how the world has changed.

I’ve been sitting on both of these essays for several days, feeling they need more editing. I should explain that I’m always tormented by this thought. I struggle with it every time I hit the “publish” button. At times, the suspicion that what I’ve written isn’t ready for prime time becomes neurotic and prevents me from sending a newsletter out for days. I need to get over it.

But while I struggle to cure my angst—or perfect my arguments, whichever comes first—here’s a tour of the globe.