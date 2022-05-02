Global Eyes, Western Edition
News and notes from Claire's Continent
⚠️ The War
“I’m a former Marine training Ukrainians. The Russians are worse than ISIS.”
I was one of the first people in Bucha after the Russian retreat and I saw the bodies dumped there, including kids’ bodies. Things happen in war. When you have soldiers who are nervous they get trigger happy, but this appears to have been a very, very deliberate approach to killing civilians. People were dragged from their homes and killed, women gang-raped in cellars and executed. The Ukrainians’ hands are not unbloodied either but I find it hard to blame them. Because I imagine this was my country and those were families I knew. I’m also not rolling into this as someone who is naive and hasn’t seen cruelty and depravity before. Hopefully that gives a scale of the cruelty that is occurring here.
“Russian forces appear increasingly unlikely to achieve any major advances in eastern Ukraine, and Ukrainian forces may be able to conduct wider counterattacks in the coming days,” says the Institute for the…