“I’m a former Marine training Ukrainians. The Russians are worse than ISIS.”

I was one of the first people in Bucha after the Russian retreat and I saw the bodies dumped there, including kids’ bodies. Things happen in war. When you have soldiers who are nervous they get trigger happy, but this appears to have been a very, very deliberate approach to killing civilians. People were dragged from their homes and killed, women gang-raped in cellars and executed. The Ukrainians’ hands are not unbloodied either but I find it hard to blame them. Because I imagine this was my country and those were families I knew. I’m also not rolling into this as someone who is naive and hasn’t seen cruelty and depravity before. Hopefully that gives a scale of the cruelty that is occurring here.