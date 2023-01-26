My concentration just wasn’t up for it today. My beautiful cat is in the cat hospital, where she just had surgery to remove a tumor—and with it, her leg.

So far, so good. They called me this morning to say she’s already eating and complaining that she wants to go home.

She’s eighteen years old, so the decision to put her through this wasn’t easy. I wasn’t at all sure it was a kindness to her. Not at her age. But her veterinarians (I got a second opinion, and a third) convinced me that her health, apart from the tumor, was excellent, and the amputation could well be curative. We won’t be sure until the results of the biopsy come back, but they convinced me she has a real prospect of enjoying her life for a while longer.

Just letting her be wasn’t an option. The tumor was too painful. It would soon be agonizing, and then it would kill her. And cats, they assured me, adapt quite well to life on three legs. They told me that these days veterinary pain control is a marvel. (They use fentan…