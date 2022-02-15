The Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service just published its yearbook today. It treats many subjects we’ve written about at the Cosmopolitan Globalist: Russia’s military, internal politics and influence operations; China; terrorism; migration.

There’s an interesting section on Russian and Chinese vaccine diplomacy and the way Moscow’s promotion of anti-vaccine misinformation backfired: The idiots managed to persuade their own citizens that the vaccines were unsafe and consequently can’t control their own pandemic.

The report discusses Lukashenko and the manufactured border migration crisis, Russia’s climate policy, the effect of sanctions on Russia, the reach of the GRU, Russia’s cyber espionage—it’s all very comprehensive and very interesting.

How do they view the Russian leadership?