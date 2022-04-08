A demonstration in Paris against the invasion of Ukraine, by Hubert2T via Pixabey

Claire—we’ve been remiss in sending out Global Eyes for the past few days because we’ve been working on writing longer essays, which we’ll publish in the magazine soon.

The French Election Twitter Summit

This is finally getting interesting, but not in a good way. Join Arun Kapil, Jérome Clavel, and moi—along, we hope, with Anne-Elisabeth Moutet, whom we’ll invite—to discuss the election in the run-up to the high-stakes first round tomorrow at 17:00 Paris time. That’s 5:00 pm Paris time for those of you who haven’t yet adapted to the 24 hour clock. Here’s a handy time zone converter. For those of you who missed it, Arun Kapil’s account of the state of the race is a good backgrounder.

Q&A with Tecumseh Court

Have you got questions for Tecumseh Court? Of course you do. Ask Tecumseh Court everything you’ve ever wanted to know about war but were afraid to ask. We mean it, too: We’ll give you a pseudonym, so don’t worry if your questions are dumb. I’ve asked Tecumseh Court dumber questions, I promise. Like the one that prompted Tecumseh Court to explain why, precisely, novice warfighters should be stocking up on buckets. Send your questions today so that Tecumseh Court has time to think about them over the weekend.

Russia and Ukraine

NATO will supply heavy weapons to Ukraine. (Possibly paywalled, depending how many articles you’ve read.)

NATO member states have agreed to supply new types of advanced weaponry to Ukraine, alliance representatives said, as Kyiv prepares for an offensive by Russia in the country’s east. The pledge came after a plea from Ukraine’s foreign minister for western countries to move faster with supplies or risk seeing “many people die … because this help came too late.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “We’re not going to let anything stand in the way of getting Ukrainians what they need, and what we believe, to be effective.” He spoke of “new systems” that have so far not been provided by NATO allies, but he declined to go into details. You may recall what Tecumseh Court had to say about this last week.

Putin has “probably given up” on capturing Kyiv, said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee. Austin believes Putin has now “focused on the south and east of the country.”

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley testified that the US and its allies have supplied Ukraine with 60,000 anti-tank weapons and 25,000 anti-aircraft weapons. (This was the first time a US defense official publicly put a number on these shipments.) Austin said, “We’re flowing resources into Ukraine faster than most people would ever have believed conceivable.” Actually, I’d believe it. The one thing the US military has always been good at is logistics. Winning wars? Maybe not so much, recently. But getting a lot of stuff from Point A to Point B? You want the Americans.

Milley said that Ukraine wants armored vehicles and artillery for the next phase of the fight, but US systems need months of training, so they’ve been trying to find systems among their allies that Ukrainians can use right away. “The fight in the southeast is different from the north,” he said. “It’s much more open and lends itself to armor, mechanized operations, offensive operations on both sides.”

That sounds ghastly beyond belief. That sounds like World War II.

Update: I’m not the only one who had that thought: