Global Eyes: Africa
Back by popular demand, Habib Abodunrin Zakari's all-Africa roundup.
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NIGERIA
Nigeria’s Flutterwave becomes Africa’s biggest fintech startup, surpasses US$3 billion valuation:
Flutterwave has announced it has secured US$250 million in Series D funding, shooting its valuation beyond the US$3 billion mark, a milestone conferring on the fintech firm the prestige of being Africa’s most valuable startup.
Founded in 2016 by Olugbenga Agboola and Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, and headquartered in San Francisco, Flutterwave provides wide-ranging services from card issuing and management to flexible loans. It aims to facilitate and leverage the booming African pa…