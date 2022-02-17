From Claire—I’ve been thinking that the “Africa” section of Global Eyes tends to be thin, but I haven’t been sure what to do about it. There’s very little coverage of Africa in the Anglophone media. So little that I’ve had trouble finding good stories to populate the section.

This seems to me a major problem, both for the Anglophone media and for Global Eyes. For reasons of demography alone, if you’re interested in global events, you’re of necessity interested in Africa, because Africa is humanity’s future: African fertility rates are the world’s highest, while fertility is cratering everywhere else. Africa’s population is now 1.3 billion; this is expected to double in 29 years. So by 2100, Nigeria’s population will be the size of India’s, now.

Africans, unlike the rest of the world, are young. According to the World Economic Forum, the average Indian is 29 years old. In China, he’s a mature 37. In the United States, he’s a sedate 38. In Europe, he’s a geriatric 44. The average African…