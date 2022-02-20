The lights are going out in Europe

“The US has intelligence that Russian commanders have received orders to proceed with an invasion of Ukraine, with commanders on the ground making specific plans for how they would maneuver in their sectors of the battlefield, CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reported on ‘Face the Nation’ Sunday.”

Putin launches nuclear drills as US says Russia poised to invade Ukraine. “The Kremlin said Russia successfully test-launched hypersonic and cruise missiles at sea during the nuclear forces drills. Putin observed the exercises on screens with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko from a ‘situation centre.’” (Ed—This is, presumably, meant to deter NATO from getting any ideas when Russia goes into Ukraine.)