Russian forces have launched an all-out assault to encircle Ukrainian troops in the east, closing in on the city of Sievierodonetsk, on the east bank of the Siverskiy Donets river, and Lysychansk on the west bank of the river:

Russia is now in control of an unbroken swathe of eastern and southern Ukraine, but has yet to achieve its objective of seizing all of Luhansk and Donetsk. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that the “ruthless” offensive in Donbas showed Ukraine still needed more Western arms, especially multiple launch rocket systems, long-range artillery and armored vehicles.

Moscow throws massive resources into offensive:

Russia continued to pour forces and equipment into its all-out offensive in eastern Ukraine, where it seeks to encircle Ukrainian troops in two cities, as Kyiv warned that the country is facing an existential battle that could determine its fate.

Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said on May 24 that battles bein…