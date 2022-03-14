Germany returns
The unintended triumph of Putin's policy: a united, awaked, Germany, one armed to the teeth
Today in the magazine: Adam Garfinkle discusses the revolution in Europe. Germany’s emergence as a true global power, he argues, with a military to match its economy, will shape the future far more than the fate of Ukraine—or even Russia.
B.L. HENDRIKS, by the way, agrees with Garfinkle—
Germany has now decided that enough by way of sackcloth and ashes is enough. For one hundred years, Germany found itself too large for Europe but too small for the international arena. The advent of a truly technological civilization has now given Germany the means to transcend or otherwise ignore its classical geographical limitations. They may well decide to go nuclear, and if they do their technical and scientific strengths will allow them to develop a nuclear arsenal in a matter of months, not years.
And there you have it: the unintended triumph of Putin's policy: a united, awaked, Germany, one armed to the teeth. Once these people have their hands on real weapons, does anyone doubt that something o…