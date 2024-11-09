Flickr: Megan Eaves

By Robert M. Holley

The credibility of NATO’s Article Five provisions are being put to the test today in Ukraine, even though Kyiv is not a member of the Alliance. So is the United States’ credibility as a steadfast, reliable security guarantor, and not just in Europe, where the war rages on, but around the world, wherever nations look to Washington as the ultimate safeguard of their freedoms and existential national interests.

In some of those places, we have standing security pacts in place—and at risk. In others, we have no formal commitments, but we nonetheless have a profound interest in the region’s stability. If we fail to ensure Ukraine’s victory over Russian aggression, it will have far-reaching strategic consequences not only for Ukraine and our partners in Europe, but for other simmering and dangerous hot spots. This is especially true where the tensions involve states that are currently, or potentially, nuclear powers.

While we judiciously aided the UK and…