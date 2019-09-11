I received this e-mail earlier today from a friend. I asked if I could publish it under his name. He said that he prefers to be anonymous.

Everyone has their 9/11 remembrances and that is fine. Understand just how rapidly it is receding into the unremembered past: the number of Americans with no real memory of it approaches one-third, and the number of Americans with no adult memory of it creeps toward half.

With the forgetting comes the loss of emotive content. It is a mixed blessing. On the one hand, the falling-away of emotion means we lose the felt sense of the only silver lining of the whole blood-soaked affair: the flowering of patriotism in the immediate thereafter. Those of us who lived through the bright autumn of 2001 witnessed the last mass expression of a common American patriotism of the twenty-first century. No moment like it has come since, and it is unlikely to reappear. If in this vein we are the people we were two decades ago, the evidence has yet to present itself.

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