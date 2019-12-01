I hope you’ve all enjoyed a joyful and peaceful Thanksgiving weekend. I have. I’m so thankful to all of you who’ve contributed to this newsletter. If it weren’t for you, I’d have figured no one wanted to read this and quit. Instead, I wake up every morning with a challenge—how do I keep them interested?

It’s hard to think of a better way for a writer to live.

I’m so happy and grateful for it. Thank you, all of you, so much.

Please contribute! It makes me so happy!