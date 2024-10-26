So much for that.

Most of my readers know that I lived in Turkey for the decade during which Recep Tayyip Erdoğan rose to power and slowly crushed, or arrogated to himself, all of Turkey’s formerly independent centers of power.

When it became clear in 2015 that Donald Trump was a serious political force, I expect that only a very small number of Americans had the response I did, to wit: Not this again. Most Americans saw Trump as something entirely unfamiliar to in their political experience and thus wholly unpredictable. I didn’t.

Erdoğan and Trump are unalike in important ways. Erdoğan has memorized the Quran. Trump has memorized a stupid poem about a snake. Erdoğan is far more intelligent than Trump. But in the most critical way, they are alike.

I’ve called the political phenomenon they represent the New Caesarism, and I’ve written a great deal about that here. If you’ve read what I’ve written—or read any of the other books about the subject that have since been published—you should …