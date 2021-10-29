From Claire—Thank you for your emails. No, no, nothing bad has happened to us! No, no, we haven’t had a big feud! And no, we assuredly haven’t forgotten our readers. Quite the contrary. It’s just that we’ve been working so intently on building our new website that we plumb forgot about communicating with them. We’ve been pulled into a vortex of concentration and industry so intense that we more or less figured we were communicating with your souls, so why bother sending our thoughts to your inbox?

This was stupid, of course. You can’t be expected to receive our newsletter telepathically. But it was an easy mistake to make, because what seemed like mysterious silence to you has in fact been a veritable firestorm of activity for us—all focused on you. For the past three weeks, we—that’s to say, me, Vivek, the rest of the team, and Amanpreet, our web designer in Chandigarh, who is the best Wordpress developer in India, and we know this because first we tried all the others and fired them …