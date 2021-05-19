From Claire—We know everyone’s waiting on tenterhooks for the verdict on our Energy Week debate. Unfortunately, just as India confirmed its highest-ever death toll from the pandemic, Cyclone Tauktae barreled into Mumbai. It’s been 70 years since the last time a cyclonic storm of such ferocity has come so close to Mumbai. The damage has been extensive. Vivek sent me this photo of his car this morning:

Vivek’s car

India has had a dreadful month. Vivek has lost friends and family in the pandemic. Vaccinations are still out of reach. He and his family can’t even get their first doses. They’ve been given appointments only to receive messages, later, that the appointments have been cancelled. So we’re going to give him a few days to deal with the damage before pressing him to adjudicate.

Please continue to enjoy the debate, and we’ll announce the winner on Saturday.

Coming up next, we have an essay for you by Akshaya Elizabeth Jose about the pandemic and vaccine diplomacy, an update from Isra…