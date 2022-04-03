Cristina Maza has a guide to the elections now taking place in Central Eastern Europe, which are important.

But first, she asks you to read Olga Lautman’s Substack on the Bucha massacres. The images are awful. “Ukrainian civilians were murdered and dumped in sewer shafts by Russian forces west of Kyiv. Some victims were tortured before they were murdered,” Olga writes.

I share Cristina’s sense that no matter how difficult it is—no matter how excruciating, how nauseating, how much it fills us with questions to which there isn’t, and couldn’t never be, an answer that satisfies—we owe it to these people—my God, these ordinary, poor people—to look at the photographs.

Why do we owe it to them? It won’t bring them back to life, after all. And surely this isn’t how they would have wished to be remembered, is it? If it were me, I wouldn’t want you to think of these photos when you remembered my name.

Srill, at least 280 people, in Bucha, were murdered by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the …