By Rachel Motte, Houston

Vladimir Putin, writes Mark Galeotti, “has become a global symbol, which everyone defines in his own way … his aloofness allows everyone to construct their own personal Putin.” But we give Putin more credit than he deserves, Galeotti maintains. Foreign observers see in him a brilliant strategist who is handily beating us at n-dimensional chess. In reality, argues Galeotti, Putin is a tactician—a man with a gift for jumping at opportunities—but he has no master plan.

Galeotti, based in London, is a widely-celebrated lecturer and writer on Russia, its security services, and transnational crime. He was kind enough to join us for our discussion, in July, of his Short History of Russia. This time, the Book Club will be discussing We Need to Talk About Putin: How the West Gets Him Wrong.

Save the date: We’ll be meeting by Zoom on Saturday, August 14, at 15:00 GMT (That’s 16:00 London; 17:00 Paris, 19:00 Moscow; 11:00 New York; 20:30 Mumbai; and 08:00 San Francisco). …