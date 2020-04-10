Personal Anecdote of the Day

Warning: There’s no news in this newsletter. If you want news, skip this and wait for the next one.

You may be wondering why, after my stirring announcement that from now on, I’ll be imposing discipline on this newsletter—Order! Sections! A schedule! A word limit!—you haven’t heard a word from me.

Indeed, a thoughtful reader sent me a concerned message: You didn’t catch it, did you?

Not to worry, readers. I’m A-OK. Fit as a fiddle. So’s my Pop.

But here’s the truth. I found it so difficult to organize my thoughts in the fashion my brother suggested that after trying all day long to do it, I gave up in frustration—and I did that for four days running, and thus sent out no newsletter at all.

It’s not that I have nothing to say, believe me. I’m sitting here now with 36,322 words in my draft file, at least half of which are interesting—nine heartfelt denunciations, sixteen letters from my readers, four charts—but I just can’t organize them into a 1,200-word news…