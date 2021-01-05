Recently I reviewed Jamie Kirchick’s new book about Europe for National Review. What I wrote was much too long for them, though, so it had to be severely condensed. This is what I wrote originally. (National Review kindly gave me permission to reprint the parts of this that they own.)



When I re-read this, I thought perhaps it sounded too critical. I didn’t mean to be; I meant to give the book a good review. My criticisms are mostly a matter of detail and emphasis. Clearly, I found the book thought-provoking, and I do recommend it.

