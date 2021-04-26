The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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David Eggleston's avatar
David Eggleston
Apr 26, 2021

Great idea! Sounds like absolutely lovely accommodations! Is this a target property for the “Buy Claire a Chateau” campaign?

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Shane O'Mara's avatar
Shane O'Mara
Apr 26, 2021

What a glorious piece. I will have to read it again. Wonderful stuff.

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