Central American Brouhaha

Show notes:

Russia using chemical choking agents in Ukraine, US says.

Colombia to sever ties after months of panning Israel as “genocidal.” Israeli Foreign minister accuses Gustavo Petro, country’s first leftist president, of “standing alongside vile monsters who burned babies, raped women,” ending decades-long relationship.

ICJ to hear Mexico’s dispute with Ecuador: All you need to know. Mexico and Ecuador have brought complaints against each other at the international court, escalating a diplomatic feud.