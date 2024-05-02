The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist
The Cosmopolicast
Central American Brouhaha
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Central American Brouhaha

Ecuador and Mexico flip their wigs
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Joxley's avatar
Claire Berlinski and Joxley
May 02, 2024
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Show notes:

Russia using chemical choking agents in Ukraine, US says.

Colombia to sever ties after months of panning Israel as “genocidal.” Israeli Foreign minister accuses Gustavo Petro, country’s first leftist president, of “standing alongside vile monsters who burned babies, raped women,” ending decades-long relationship.

ICJ to hear Mexico’s dispute with Ecuador: All you need to know. Mexico and Ecuador have brought complaints against each other at the international court, escalating a diplomatic feud.

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