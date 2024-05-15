Can NATO be made Trump-proof?

We begin by discussing this article in the Telegraph: Propagandists are exploiting Syria’s suffering to win the information war in Gaza, written by Kareem Rifai. Assad killed his grandparents in Aleppo.

Then we discuss the UK’s diplomatic overtures to Trump:

David Lammy and Boris Johnson vie to be the Trump whisperer : Shadow foreign secretary is taking a softly-softly approach, while the former PM and David Cameron keep in close contact with the former US president.

UK’s Cameron pitched radical Ukraine peace deal to Trump: Report provoked a flurry of questions for the British government Monday afternoon.

I then argue that these overtures are pointless. There is unanimity among Trump’s former advisors that Trump will pull out of NATO. The UK’s focus now should be doing everything in its power to prepare for this, because the odds that Trump will be elected are, in my view, better than even.