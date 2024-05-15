The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist
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Can NATO be made Trump-proof?
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Can NATO be made Trump-proof?

There is no time to waste.
Claire Berlinski's avatar
Joxley's avatar
Claire Berlinski and Joxley
May 15, 2024
∙ Paid

We begin by discussing this article in the Telegraph: Propagandists are exploiting Syria’s suffering to win the information war in Gaza, written by Kareem Rifai. Assad killed his grandparents in Aleppo.

Then we discuss the UK’s diplomatic overtures to Trump:

I then argue that these overtures are pointless. There is unanimity among Trump’s former advisors that Trump will pull out of NATO. The UK’s focus now should be doing everything in its power to prepare for this, because the odds that Trump will be elected are, in my view, better than even.

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