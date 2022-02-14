Today in the Cosmopolitan Globalist

By Joshua Treviño

By Steve Harvey @trommelkopf, via Unsplash. The changing of the honor guard at Lenin's mausoleum in Red Square in 1985. Western powers seem keen to support a Ukrainian insurgency against the full force of the Russian military, but it is unclear if anyone has thought through what this will mean for Ukraine.

THE DEFENSIVE-WAR PLAN for Ukraine against a Russian invasion, such as it is, seems pretty straightforward: resist until you can’t, and then descend into guerrilla war. Western powers seem reasonably interested in supporting both phases—the battlefield combat and the insurgency—but it is not at all clear that anyone has thought through the prospects of success.

Insurgency possesses an appeal in the West as a sort of magic bullet in warfare, mostly because we believe, in the land of D.C.-commentariat groupthink, that insurgencies have beat us time and again. But they mostly haven’t. The insurgencies in Vietnam and Iraq actually failed…