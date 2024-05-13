Bad News from Ukraine

Russia’s new Kharkiv offensive pushes Vovchansk to the brink of annihilation:

… Suffering major head and rib injuries, his wife was immediately evacuated to hospital in Kharkiv, but Kotsar himself, despite everything, chooses to stay put.

In a rusty shack behind the house, singed and shaken, lies the reason why.

Kotsar’s goats, three adults and two kids, cry out as he strokes their heads gently.

To one side, a small tabby cat, badly burnt but still alive, meows softly.

“I can’t bring myself to kill them with my own hands,” he said, holding back tears.