The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist
The Cosmopolicast
Bad News from Ukraine
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Bad News from Ukraine

Or at least, it seems that way.
Claire Berlinski's avatar
Joxley's avatar
Claire Berlinski and Joxley
May 13, 2024
∙ Paid

Show notes

Russia’s new Kharkiv offensive pushes Vovchansk to the brink of annihilation:

… Suffering major head and rib injuries, his wife was immediately evacuated to hospital in Kharkiv, but Kotsar himself, despite everything, chooses to stay put.

In a rusty shack behind the house, singed and shaken, lies the reason why.

Kotsar’s goats, three adults and two kids, cry out as he strokes their heads gently.

To one side, a small tabby cat, badly burnt but still alive, meows softly.

“I can’t bring myself to kill them with my own hands,” he said, holding back tears.

Russia is pressing lots, breaking through nowhere:

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