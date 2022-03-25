Sri Lanka’s economy is in dire straits, so much so that authorities didn’t have enough money to buy paper and ink for school tests for nearly three million of Sri Lanka’s 4.5 million pupils. Exams were postponed indefinitely.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka asked India to co-invest in a joint venture for a Port City and a Special Economic Zone, despite China promising a US$ 14 billion investment.

In Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan had a bit of a reprieve with the country’s Parliament delaying a no-confidence motion until March 28.

Australia was unnerved by a leak that China was opening a military base in the neighboring Solomon Islands and Japan has decided that economics triumphs politics after all. A government spokesman said that Russia’s Sakhalin oil and gas projects, in which the Japanese government and companies hold stakes, are important for its energy security.

But Japan’s top oil refiner Eneos Holdings is expected to withdraw from Myanmar's natural gas mining business, amid growing cri…