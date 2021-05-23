Having heard from persons of every variety of opinion, the editors bestow the Cosmopolitan Globalist Jolly Green Giant Award upon …

Thomas M. Gregg!

As Vivek put it,

It’s clear that he is partial to nuclear power, yet he takes a fairly balanced stance through much of the debates. He approaches his comments from a perspective of technology but remains cognizant of the politics of it all.

Runners up included Tim Smyth, Matt S., and Eric Dyke.

Not only does this prestigious award convey upon the recipient unimaginable glory, it may be exchanged for one of the following:

a gift subscription to the Cosmopolitan Globalist;

a signed copy of a book written by your favorite Cosmopolitan Globalist; or

a bespoke Cosmopolitan Globalist essay on a subject of your choosing.

Congratulations, Thomas M. Gregg! Please let us know which prize you choose.