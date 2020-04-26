Whoa! If ever I decide to go to the dark side, I’m going to announce that I’m collecting money for Covid-19 victims, pretend to be some guy named Colonel Tharp, have an imaginary debate with him about Donald Trump’s incompetence, sit back and wait for a week, then abscond to New Zealand.

You guys went nuts! I didn’t realize you had so much money! I didn’t realize you were such good people! I didn’t realize you were so competitive, either!

All week, I’ve been watching that pot of money grow, and going through this mental process every time I hear the “bing” of a new email: