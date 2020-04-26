And the winner is ...
(Important: If you need a receipt for tax purposes, let me know *today*)
Whoa! If ever I decide to go to the dark side, I’m going to announce that I’m collecting money for Covid-19 victims, pretend to be some guy named Colonel Tharp, have an imaginary debate with him about Donald Trump’s incompetence, sit back and wait for a week, then abscond to New Zealand.
You guys went nuts! I didn’t realize you had so much money! I didn’t realize you were such good people! I didn’t realize you were so competitive, either!
All week, I’ve been watching that pot of money grow, and going through this mental process every time I hear the “bing” of a new email:
Claire: “Oh! It’s from PayPal! Oh, wow! I win! I win! Someone just sent me twenty bucks! I’m rich!”
Claire: “No, Claire, they didn’t just send you twenty bucks. They sent hungry, homeless, elderly and disabled people whose lives have been overturned by the worst pandemic in a century twenty bucks.”
Claire: “Oh.”
Claire: “But that’s good! You’re happy about that. Homeless, elderly and disabled people whose lives have been…